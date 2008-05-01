How To Visit The Beating Heart Of Liberty City

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We noticed that Gawker posted a picture of the beating heart of the Statue of Happiness in Grand Theft Auto IV's Liberty City, so Crecente and I saddled up to show you exactly how to make it there...and if you can make it there, you'll make it anywhere. Read on for instructions, as well as a clip of Crecente and I embarking on a great adventure, in which he dies. Twice.

You'll need to find yourself a helicopter, which can be readily found in the pre-game meeting lounge or the airport in town. Fly out to the statue and hover about the base, jumping out so that you land on the square rooftop with the four doors. One of the doors bears a placard reading "No Hidden Content Through Here." The placard lies. Go through the door (literally), climb the ladder within, and you'll find yourself face-to-face with the bloody beating heart of Liberty City. Then just kick back, pop open a cold one, and enjoy the moment. Ahhhh. Now this is living.

See? Easy as falling out of a helicopter, unless you're Crecente. Serves him right for shooting me repeatedly in the head with a rocket launcher.

