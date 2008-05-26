Hudson Gets DS Lite Hinge Cracks, Too

Arrrrrrgh! DS Lite hinge cracks know no bounds!! Even Hudson's human mascot and human turbo switch Takahashi Meijin has been hit with crackage. He blogs:
Well, well, the other day my DS Lite got a hinge crack.
Didn't the white DS Lite go on sale in Fall 2006? I've used this for the past two years, and then like that, a mysterious crack.
Well, Takahashi Meijin was carting around a DS from the faulty batch. Nintendo's long since fixed that crack problem. Correct?
