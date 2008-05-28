Hudson Holds Star Soldier R Tourney

Hudson only released their WiiWare title Star Soldier R last week in North American, and already they're holding a tournament and sweepstakes that could see you crowned the top Star Soldier R player in the nation, nab you some nifty prizes, and maybe - just maybe - get you recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.
The Star Soldier R "Shoot Now, Win Prizes Later" kicks off today and runs through June 24th, when players with certain scores in five-minute mode being awarded prizes. The reason I say certain scores, is that Hudson, attempting to be crafty, is awarding prizes to 1st, 10th, and 16th place, with ten users chosen at random out of the remaining players who register to win random prizes.
Up for grabs? The grand prize is 16,000 Wii points and "Hudson's Top 5 Wii Games", which pretty much equates to 16,000 Wii points, give or take a few bucks. Head over to Hudson's web page to sign up for the festivities, and don't be afraid to use the death blossom manoeuvre if you find yourself in a pinch.
Star Soldier R Tournament and Sweepstakes Announced
Sign Up Today on Hudson's Website
"SHOOT NOW, WIN PRIZES LATER"
TOURNAMENT & SWEEPSTAKES FOR STAR SOLDIER R ANNOUNCED
Players Can Sign Up on Hudson's Website Beginning May 27
REDWOOD CITY, CA - May 27, 2008 - Hudson Entertainment, the North American publishing arm of Hudson Soft, today announced that registration for both a tournament and a sweepstakes for the recently launched galactic shooter, Star Soldier R for WiiWare™ on Wii™ begins May 27, 2008 and will go through June 24, 2008, concurrent with the contests.
For players who want to see if they can achieve the highest score in Star Soldier R in the nation, Hudson Entertainment is hosting the 'Star Soldier R "Shoot Now, Win Prizes Later" Tournament & Sweepstakes', beginning at 12 a.m. May 27, 2008 and runs through 7 p.m. on June 24, 2008. Gamers will have one month to vie for the high score in Star Soldier R's "5-Minute Mode" where the top players on the ranking leaderboards have the chance to win prizes. Two rounds of tournament prizes will be awarded based on players' scores. To sign up, players must register on the tournament registration page, located at (http://hudsonentertainment.com/tournament_register.php?tournament_id=2).
The first place winners will receive Hudson's Top 5 Wii Games along with 16,000 Wii Points™, 10th place winners will receive 10,000 Wii Points, and the players in 16th place will win 4,000 Wii Points. For the sweepstakes, 10 users will be picked in one random drawing to win prizes. For more information about the contests please visit the registration page.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink