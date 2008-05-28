Hudson Holds Star Soldier R Tourney

Hudson only released their WiiWare title Star Soldier R last week in North American, and already they're holding a tournament and sweepstakes that could see you crowned the top Star Soldier R player in the nation, nab you some nifty prizes, and maybe - just maybe - get you recruited by the Star League to defend the frontier against Xur and the Ko-Dan armada.

The Star Soldier R "Shoot Now, Win Prizes Later" kicks off today and runs through June 24th, when players with certain scores in five-minute mode being awarded prizes. The reason I say certain scores, is that Hudson, attempting to be crafty, is awarding prizes to 1st, 10th, and 16th place, with ten users chosen at random out of the remaining players who register to win random prizes.

Up for grabs? The grand prize is 16,000 Wii points and "Hudson's Top 5 Wii Games", which pretty much equates to 16,000 Wii points, give or take a few bucks. Head over to Hudson's web page to sign up for the festivities, and don't be afraid to use the death blossom manoeuvre if you find yourself in a pinch.