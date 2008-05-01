The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Hudson President Greiner Steps Down

Hudson Entertainment president and CEO John Greiner is stepping down after 20 years with the company, to spend more time with his family and pursue "personal interests."

After spending 15 years with Hudson Soft in Japan, Greiner launched the company's U.S. business in 2003 and has led North American operations ever since. The company says that instead of seeking an outside replacement, the U.S division's senior executive and chairman Seiichi Ishigaki will assume Greiner's responsibilities effective May 15th.

"Twenty years at one company is a testament to the quality of the Hudson culture," said Greiner. "When you are with a company for that long, the people become a major part of your life. My blood is Hudson blue. I will continue to support them long after my departure."

Up ahead for Hudson? The upcoming launch of Deca Sports for Wii, what the company calls its "key summer release." Hudson also says it will soon announce new products for WiiWare and other digital download platforms slated for Fall 2008.

