The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

"Human Tetris" Game Show Comes Stateside

Remember the Japanese game show that featured a "Human Tetris" challenge? If not, you'll most likely see a local version of Tunnels no Minasan no Okage Deshita soon, as FreeMantle Media is bringing Hole in the Wall just about everywhere. The Hollywood Reporter writes that Fox will be bringing 13 hours of the game show to North American TVs next season, just one of over a dozen international versions of the concept.

The American version will add cash prizes, a potentially more dramatic fall and might switch up the "substance" that losing players fall into. I vote for a tub of slithering eels!

Fox's 'Wall' taking shape [The Hollywood Reporter]

Comments

  • milmot @Tom

    The TV show is also coming to Australia. I think it's a silly idea. I.E. taking a single segment from a Japanese variety show and creating an entire show/series revolving around it.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles