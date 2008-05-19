Ice-T: Video Games Diffuse Human Blood Lust

Actor and rapper Ice-T loves the video games! Just ask him. Ice-T, what do you think about video games? "I love them," he says. Most notably, Ice-T's favourite is Grand Theft Auto, which he describes as "fucking mayhem." According to Ice-T:

...I was in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. I played a cracked-out rap star who had his lyrics stolen and the person that stole them became a star. So I went on crack and by the end of the game I get my reputation and my mansion back. You start off as a kid in South Central LA, you build up your rep and then you get a gang. It's definitely some crazy shit.

The Vice City games are the worst shit ever — in a good way. It's so intentionally wrong that you've got to get into it. You go, "Oh my God, if I'm out of money I just rob a liquor store." Inside this world, all the things that you think about, you can do. Does that make you want to do it in real life? No. To me it diffuses it. People say video games make kids violent. I don't think so. It can be an outlet for that aggression. It's a masculine thing. Human beings have some weird blood lust, it roots back to us being animals. It's ill, though.