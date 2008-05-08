id Software Begins Production on Doom 4

We may not know if they're going to E3, never mind that the ESA says they're not, but at least we know something. Today id Software announced that they have begun production on Doom 4 and is looking to hire folks to help work on it.

"DOOM is part of the id Software DNA and demands the greatest talent and brightest minds in the industry to bring the next installment of our flagship franchise to Earth," said Todd Hollenshead, CEO, id Software. "It's critical for id Software to have the best creative minds in-house to develop games that meet the standards synonymous with our titles."

If you're looking for a job in the industry and have the talent and experience than hit up their site for a complete list of positions.

id Software Jobs

THE ULTIMATE BATTLE AGAINST EVIL CONTINUES IN DOOM 4

id Software Hiring for Internal Team to Develop Next Installment of DOOM

Mesquite, TX - May 7, 2008 - id Software announced today that production has begun on DOOM 4™, the next journey into the legendary DOOM universe. id Software is expanding its internal team and is currently hiring to work on this highly anticipated title.

The DOOM franchise is one of the most recognisable and important in gaming history, having been named "one of the ten most influential games of the decade" by PC Gamer and "the #1 game of all time" by GameSpy. DOOM 4 will join the award-winning series which has consistently topped sales charts throughout the world.

id Software is looking for talented, ambitious and passionate individuals eager to join its accomplished team of developers working on the industry's most innovative and anticipated games. For a complete listing of available positions, visit www.idsoftware.com. Resumes can be submitted via email to [email protected] All applicants must be authorised to work in the United States.