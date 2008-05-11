If Nintendo Made Halo 3

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Reader Dead Hex found this — apparently it was posted in mid-April and we missed it? But it's a concept video that dares asks the question, what if Nintendo developed Halo 3?

Oh, most of the punchlines are predictable stereotypes (you see, Nintendo develops games like this and Microsoft develops games like this) but, c'mon, some of it's pretty clever. Especially the final level. And the aerial combat. As soon as they take off, I was waiting for Starfox and ... yep, it doesn't disappoint.

Gal, Guy and Villain [Major League Gaming, via Typing Loudly, thanks Dead Hex.]

