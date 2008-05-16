IKEA Bringing "Home Stuff" To The Sims 2

IKEA, bastion of furniture with unpronounceable names that you assemble sloppily and inaccurately in the comfort of your own home, is now spreading its empire into The Sims' world. Electronic Arts announced that through a partnership with the retailer, Sims 2 players will be able to decorate their bedrooms, living rooms and home offices with IKEA furniture and decor with The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff, going for $US 19.99 in North America and €14.99 in Europe.

EKTORP sofas, EXPEDIT TV units, LEKSVIK coffee tables and VÄNNA mirrors are just a few of the tongue-twisters players will be able to jazz up Sims' homes with. You can also get a VIKKA HYTTAN table, a KILA lamp, or a HELMER drawer.

Buy the sofa, then for a couple years you're satisfied that no matter what goes wrong, at least you've got your sofa issue handled. Then the right set of dishes. Then the perfect bed. The drapes. The rug. Then you're trapped in your lovely nest, and the things you used to own... now they own you.

