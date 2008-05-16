IKEA Bringing "Home Stuff" To The Sims 2

IKEA, bastion of furniture with unpronounceable names that you assemble sloppily and inaccurately in the comfort of your own home, is now spreading its empire into The Sims' world. Electronic Arts announced that through a partnership with the retailer, Sims 2 players will be able to decorate their bedrooms, living rooms and home offices with IKEA furniture and decor with The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff, going for $US 19.99 in North America and €14.99 in Europe.
EKTORP sofas, EXPEDIT TV units, LEKSVIK coffee tables and VÄNNA mirrors are just a few of the tongue-twisters players will be able to jazz up Sims' homes with. You can also get a VIKKA HYTTAN table, a KILA lamp, or a HELMER drawer.
Buy the sofa, then for a couple years you're satisfied that no matter what goes wrong, at least you've got your sofa issue handled. Then the right set of dishes. Then the perfect bed. The drapes. The rug. Then you're trapped in your lovely nest, and the things you used to own... now they own you.
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—The Sims™, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) Label, today announced details for The Sims™ 2 IKEA® Home Stuff. The latest new content for The Sims 2 brings a selection of must-have items from IKEA to key living spaces in your Sims' home focused on the bedroom, the living room and the home office. Now you can give your Sims' home a makeover with new furniture and décor based on stylish designs by IKEA! The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff Pack ships to retailers everywhere on June 23 in North America, June 27 in Europe and June 20 across the Asia-Pacific regions.
Whether you want to create a trendy, spacious home office, a chic living room, or a cozy and inviting bedroom, with the new The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff, you can make your Sims' dream home truly special. Design your Sims' rooms to fit their personalities with all-new sofas, beds, tables, a TV unit, shelving and more in a variety of colours and patterns for a truly customised look. You can even add the finishing touches with popular IKEA wall art, mirrors, lighting options and vases. Be your Sims' interior designer with inspiring, contemporary styles from IKEA!
"The Sims is thrilled to collaborate with IKEA for more customisation of your Sims' homes, adding fun and inspirational design options for the bedroom, living room and home office," said Rod Humble, Head of The Sims Studio. "This new content will certainly contribute to the players' ability to make their Sims' dream home. The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff will expand creative opportunities and that is what The Sims is all about. Home is central to the experience of your Sims and with IKEA additions, it's sure to be the most inviting place in the neighborhood."
Turn your Sims' living room into a haven of comfort and relaxation with a plush EKTORP sofa, a unique EXPEDIT TV unit, a complementing LEKSVIK coffee table and chic décor like the VÄNNA mirror. Create a revitalizing space in the bedroom, your Sims' most intimate place at home with a new MALM bed, matching chest of drawers, a shapely Storm floor lamp and a bright red IKEA PS rug.
For those Sims who might work at home, indulge them with an office that is sure to promote an environment dedicated to productivity. Decorate with an elegant VIKA HYTTAN table, inspiring KILA lamp, bold HELMER drawer unit and LACK zigzag wallshelf.
These are just a few of the items from The Sims 2 IKEA Home Stuff that can be integrated into your Sims' living space.
"Players of The Sims have asked for IKEA by name, and if you look at the living spaces they design, it reflects the style of IKEA," said Steve Seabolt, Vice President Global Brand Development for The Sims. "We are pleased to collaborate with IKEA and we know players of The Sims will be excited to add IKEA content for their Sims' homes."
Seabolt added, "The IKEA collaboration with The Sims echoes the desire of players to see real-world brands and products for which they have affinity integrated into gameplay. The Sims' successful collaborations with Ford and H&M prove this to be a great and enjoyable experience for the player."
The Sims™ 2 IKEA® Home Stuff will be available for $19.99 USD in North America and €14.99 EUR in countries across Europe.
