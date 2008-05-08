The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Impress Your Friends With These Xbox 360 Grand Theft Auto IV Statistics

Hot numbers! We got hot numbers, folks, fresh from the Microsoft sales and marketing team! The company's Gamerscore Blog is stuffed with statistics, revealing that Xbox 360 console sales were up 54% during the week of Grand Theft Auto IV's release. Of the millions of copies of GTA IV sold, MS says that 60% of those were of the 360 persuasion. Take that, friendly competition!

In addition to sexy percentages, Microsoft has whipped out big, big numbers, including 1 million concurrent Xbox Live users, 12 million GTA IV Achievements and 2.3 million total players going online last week with Rockstar's latest. All those zeros! *pant pant* I need a cigarette, a Vitamin Water and a shower. For even more digits, hit up the official boast post or visit your local library.

Grand Theft Auto IV Statistics [Gamerscore Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles