Industry Vets Form Music Video Games

In a move that could very well be just a bit late, games industry veterans David Warhol of Realtime Associates and Vincent Bitetti, formerly of the Take Two-purchased TDK Mediactive, have announced Music Video Games (MvG), a company focused on delivering casual interactive experiences to gamers and music fans alike.</p
"MvG has been created with the goal of bringing fun and easily accessible music games to an audience that has largely remained unnoticed to this point," said Vincent Bitetti, CEO of MvG. "The music video game market and the online casual games market both continue to grow exponentially. MvG will provide games that will appeal to both demographics."
Five years ago this would have been perfect. Now I'm not so sure we need more music games, casual or otherwise. Still, maybe MvG will find their niche. They've certainly got a dynamic name going for them, and a kick-arse logo. Go get 'em, plucky little upstart!
Veteran Video Game Talents Announce Launch of New Company, Music Video Games (MvG)
Seasoned Executives From the Music and Entertainment Space Join Forces to Launch Video Game Portal Focused on Casual Gamers and Music Fans
EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Today the formation of Music Video Games™ (MvG) was announced, a music-based game company focused on delivering interactive entertainment experiences for both casual gamers and music fans. MvG was founded by David Warhol, president of video game studio Realtime Associates, Inc., and Vincent Bitetti, a video game publishing executive and former CEO of TDK Mediactive, which was sold to Take Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) in 2004.
Mr. Bitetti will act as the company's CEO while Mr. Warhol will be the Chief Creative Officer. Acting as strategic advisors to the new company are music industry veteran Mark Goldstein, former Senior Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs at Warner Bros Records Inc. (NYSE:WMG), and interactive entertainment guru Tim Walsh, formerly the Senior Vice President of International Publishing, President of THQ Wireless, and a Corporate Officer at THQ (NASDAQ:THQI).
According to Pacific Crest Securities the U.S. online casual games business will grow to $725 million in 2008 from $375 million in 2006, with casual games becoming a primary industry growth driver for 2008 and beyond.
To find out more about MvG, please visit www.musicvideogames.net.
Fantastic! I mean it's not like a company with this exact mission statement was founded thirteen years ago. *cough, Harmonix! cough* There's definitely a market for it, and they're smart men, but it's hard to get excited about old news.