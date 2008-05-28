Industry Vets Form Music Video Games

In a move that could very well be just a bit late, games industry veterans David Warhol of Realtime Associates and Vincent Bitetti, formerly of the Take Two-purchased TDK Mediactive, have announced Music Video Games (MvG), a company focused on delivering casual interactive experiences to gamers and music fans alike.</p

"MvG has been created with the goal of bringing fun and easily accessible music games to an audience that has largely remained unnoticed to this point," said Vincent Bitetti, CEO of MvG. "The music video game market and the online casual games market both continue to grow exponentially. MvG will provide games that will appeal to both demographics."

Five years ago this would have been perfect. Now I'm not so sure we need more music games, casual or otherwise. Still, maybe MvG will find their niche. They've certainly got a dynamic name going for them, and a kick-arse logo. Go get 'em, plucky little upstart!