Infinite Undiscovery Finds Release

Xbox 360 owners with a burning desire for fantasy RPGs will be infinitely thrilled to learn that the Square Enix published, tri-Ace developed Infinite Undiscovery will hit on September 2, 2008. You know the drill—young man with cool hair adventures with a group of like-minded heroes, wearing dandy outfits on a journey to save a planet from certain doom. Should be fun, as team members from the Star Ocean and Valkyrie Profile series make real-time battles pretty on 360 hardware.

SQUARE ENIX ANNOUNCES SHIP DATE FOR INFINITE UNDISCOVERY

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY is Unchained on Xbox 360: September 2, 2008

Square Enix, Inc., the publisher of Square Enix™ interactive entertainment products in North America, announced today that INFINITE UNDISCOVERY™ for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft will ship September 2, 2008. The first in a completely new lineup of Square Enix titles for Xbox 360, this fantasy RPG (role-playing game) is a collaborative project with fan favourite development studio tri-Ace Inc. (STAR OCEAN® and VALKYRIE PROFILE®).

"With the simultaneous release of INFINITE UNDISCOVERY, Square Enix is entering an exciting new period of delivering great gaming experiences to our fans all around the world at the same time, creating new global communities," said John Yamamoto, president and chief executive officer of Square Enix, Inc. and Square Enix, Ltd. "This is something that we have aimed to do for a long time and we look to continue to deliver worldwide gaming experiences across all platforms well into the future."

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY envelops players in an engaging real-time world where every decision you make leads to a myriad of discoveries and affects every encounter. The developers that set a new standard for RPGs by fusing exploration with battle in the STAR OCEAN series establish a new benchmark for the genre, perfectly integrating traditional tri-Ace elements with the technological power of Xbox 360. The experience is enhanced with a soundtrack by composer Motoi Sakuraba from the STAR OCEAN and VALKYRIE PROFILE series.

GAMEPLAY: DISCOVERY & IMPACT

Every discovery and action that players make has an instant impact on the world, creating an unpredictable gaming experience.

Situational Battles

As players are faced with a variety of episodic situational battles, they will discover that they may have to try various methods to defeat the enemy, where the most obvious solution is rarely the right move. Players can assemble parties from a pool of 18 characters, choosing those with the best combination of abilities for the job. Snipe distant enemies with the help of a bow-wielding ally or skilled magic user. Based on each player's decisions, the intricate environments will offer a variety of experiences, presented in a way never before seen in RPGs.

A Seamless World and Real-time Action

Players are drawn deeper into the world as each act becomes more crucial to survival. To make careful decisions and advance, players will need to rely not only on sight and sound, but also scent. Combat, exploration and other actions will all take place within the same environment, seamlessly shifting between each game facet.

STORY

Known as the throne of the gods, the moon rested peacefully in the heavens. Man enjoyed great prosperity by harnessing the power of the celestial body.

Until one day...

A sinister force ensnared the moon with chains and fastened them to the surface, bleeding the life from the planet. The enchained lands were transformed into withering wastelands, and their once carefree inhabitants now lived in fear. Behind the world's plight were the Dreadknight and his menacing horde, the Order of Chains.

Deep in a forest, in one of the Order's prisons, a young boy named Capell was being held captive. His captors called him the "Liberator," though he had no clue as to what they meant. On the third day of his imprisonment, he was rescued by a spirited young woman named Aya. She was a member of a small band of brave warriors who had gathered under the banner of Sigmund the Liberator to free the world from the iron grip of the Order.

Upon meeting Sigmund, he was surprised to find a man who shared his very face and appearance. This meeting would change Capell's life forever and shake the foundation of the world itself.

The brand new trailer can be viewed exclusively today on GameTrailers.com at: http://www.gametrailers.com/game/5501.html. Additionally, starting this Thursday, the new trailer will be available in full HD on the Square Enix members site at http://member.square-enix.com/na/.

INFINITE UNDISCOVERY is not yet rated by the ESRB. Please visit the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) website at www.esrb.org for more information about ratings. INFINITE UNDISCOVERY will be available at North American retailers for the suggested retail price of $59.99(USD). The official website can be found at http://www.infiniteundiscovery.com/.