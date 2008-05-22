Infinite Undiscovery: The Finite Trailer

With the news that Square Enix will bring tri-Ace's Infinite Undiscovery to the Xbox 360 this September comes an obligatory trailer full of emotional drama, pretty graphics and moody music. The lip syncing may be painfully off, but if you don't revel in valiant warriors shouting "Innuendo Dive!" or "Peacock Blue!" amid laser light shows and battles with giant floating octopi, there's something very wrong with you, pal. Get help. It looks better in HD, so catch that one if you're interested.

Infinite Discovery [GameTrailers]