Insane-Looking Mexican Road Race Gets Video Game

I confess, I know nothing about the wide world of racing sports. But Activision is apparently more knowledgeable than I, as it's announced an official Score International Baja 1000 off-road racing game for the Fall. In development by Left Field Productions, who did the Dave Mirra BMX titles for PlayStation 2 and Wii, Score International Baja 1000 is slated for PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and Windows PC.
Oh, wait, Fahey just told me to look it up. Fi-i-ine. Seems the Baja 1000 is an annual off-road race that's been held in Mexico on the Baja peninsula since 1967, with mixed vehicle classes and hazardous conditions created by evil spectators. Wow.
Looks like the game will have more than 90 different vehicles of all different types that can take heavy damage over the course of the race. Activision's Dave Oxford says it will make you "feel the speed and heart-pounding conditions." Isn't that why I drank six cups of coffee this morning?
Full release follows the jump. Oh, and the image in this post is a homage by artist Eric Hermann - I think it should be the official box art, don't you?
Activision's Unrelenting Desert Racing Game SCORE International® Baja 1000™ to Kick up Dust This Fall
SANTA MONICA, Calif.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—Activision, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today announced that it will be releasing the official SCORE International® Baja 1000™ video game version of the world's most grueling off-road race. SCORE International® Baja 1000™ recreates the unforgiving conditions and blistering speeds that make this event the most recognised and entertaining off-road racing event in the world. Developed by Left Field Productions, the game will be available this fall for the PlayStation®2 and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment systems, Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, Wii™ and Windows-based PC.
"No race demands more endurance of both man and machine than the Baja 1000," said Sal Fish, President and CEO of Score International, the world's leading desert racing organisation. "In consulting Activision for a video game version, we meticulously explained what's needed to capture the intensity of the Baja. They've nailed not only the look but also the elements of true desert racing."
Sporting over 90 vehicles across multiple classes in the real Baja 1000 - including trophy trucks, class I, motorcycles, ATVs and more - the game challenges players to not only be first across the finish line, but also keep their machine intact! Hyper-realistic dirt and damage modelling in the game means players need to be crazy enough to take chances, but not so reckless that their vehicle is destroyed before the race is over.
"In creating SCORE International® Baja 1000™, our goal was to create something true to the sport that made you feel the speed and heart-pounding conditions," said Dave Oxford, Activision Publishing. "Players will see potential shortcuts on the tracks, but wonder if their vehicle can handle it. That's a conundrum every driver on the Baja 1000 faces."
