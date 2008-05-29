Insane-Looking Mexican Road Race Gets Video Game

I confess, I know nothing about the wide world of racing sports. But Activision is apparently more knowledgeable than I, as it's announced an official Score International Baja 1000 off-road racing game for the Fall. In development by Left Field Productions, who did the Dave Mirra BMX titles for PlayStation 2 and Wii, Score International Baja 1000 is slated for PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, Wii and Windows PC.

Oh, wait, Fahey just told me to look it up. Fi-i-ine. Seems the Baja 1000 is an annual off-road race that's been held in Mexico on the Baja peninsula since 1967, with mixed vehicle classes and hazardous conditions created by evil spectators. Wow.

Looks like the game will have more than 90 different vehicles of all different types that can take heavy damage over the course of the race. Activision's Dave Oxford says it will make you "feel the speed and heart-pounding conditions." Isn't that why I drank six cups of coffee this morning?

Full release follows the jump. Oh, and the image in this post is a homage by artist Eric Hermann - I think it should be the official box art, don't you?