Invader Takes on Brooklyn

Anyone who reads this site regularly probably knows I have a weakness for Space Invaders. There's just something very iconic, for me, about the blocky bad guys. I've been following the Invader movement for almost a decade now (heck, I even had the first pair of shoes Invader made) , and while we don't post ever single pic of a tile Invader that people send to us, I thought this one, located on North 11th and Wythe in Brooklyn, looked pretty cool. I particularly like how it stands out so vibrantly against the dull and dirty reality that surrounds it.
[Thanks James]
