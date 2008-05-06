Iron Man Game Rentals Beat Out GTA IV (Sorta)

Iron Man the movie wasn't the only Marvel enterprise to do well against GTA IV over the weekend, it looks like Iron Man the video game also held it's own, at least for rentals.

In GameFly's weekly run down of top releases they show that while Grand Theft Auto IV for the Xbox 360 took the top spot and Grand Theft Auto IV for the PS3 took the number three spot, Iron Man managed to wedge itself between the two, creating a crunchy GTA sandwich. The game based on the movie was also the top PSP and PS2 rental last week.

Not bad. Hit the jump to see the full list of cross-platform rentals for the week of GTA.

1 Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox 360 Action Adventure Take Two

2 Iron Man Xbox 360 Action Adventure Sega

3 Grand Theft Auto IV PlayStation 3 Action Adventure Take Two

4 Mario Kart Wii Wii Racing Nintendo

5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox 360 Shooter Ubisoft

6 Dark Sector Xbox 360 Shooter D3P

7 Iron Man PlayStation 3 Action Adventure Sega

8 Army of Two Xbox 360 Shooter Electronic Arts

9 Viking: Battle for Asgard Xbox 360 Action Adventure Sega

10 Ninja Gaiden 2 Xbox 360 Action Adventure Microsoft