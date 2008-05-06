The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Iron Man Game Rentals Beat Out GTA IV (Sorta)

Iron Man the movie wasn't the only Marvel enterprise to do well against GTA IV over the weekend, it looks like Iron Man the video game also held it's own, at least for rentals.

In GameFly's weekly run down of top releases they show that while Grand Theft Auto IV for the Xbox 360 took the top spot and Grand Theft Auto IV for the PS3 took the number three spot, Iron Man managed to wedge itself between the two, creating a crunchy GTA sandwich. The game based on the movie was also the top PSP and PS2 rental last week.

Not bad. Hit the jump to see the full list of cross-platform rentals for the week of GTA.

1 Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox 360 Action Adventure Take Two
2 Iron Man Xbox 360 Action Adventure Sega
3 Grand Theft Auto IV PlayStation 3 Action Adventure Take Two
4 Mario Kart Wii Wii Racing Nintendo
5 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox 360 Shooter Ubisoft
6 Dark Sector Xbox 360 Shooter D3P
7 Iron Man PlayStation 3 Action Adventure Sega
8 Army of Two Xbox 360 Shooter Electronic Arts
9 Viking: Battle for Asgard Xbox 360 Action Adventure Sega
10 Ninja Gaiden 2 Xbox 360 Action Adventure Microsoft

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles