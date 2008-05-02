In case you haven't been paying attention, both the Iron Man movie and the game of the Iron Man movie are coming out tomorrow (or tonight at midnight), so you only have a few hours to complete your homemade suit of armour before heading out to the stores. Andrew Le already has his done, having painstakingly crafted this suit of armour in just six days.
Iron Man Lives Again
