The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Iron Man Movie Does Fine Despite GTA Release

Following the poor box office performance for movies released around the time Halo 3 came out, the film industry began to blame the major game release for causing the poor attendance rather than the poor quality of their films. Insiders began to speculate that the release of Grand Theft Auto IV would have significant impact on this last weekend's big movie release, Marvel's Iron Man. Well consider the whole video game versus movies theory shot down, as Iron Man earned an estimated $US 104.3 million this weekend including preview showings on Thursday, the second-highest grossing opening weekend ever for a non-sequel behind Spider-Man. I did my part, seeing the film twice over the weekend, and enjoying it immensely both times. Considering the fact that Iron Man is much lower on the public's radar than Spider-Man and the fact that GTA was a multi-platform release compared to the 360-exclusive Halo 3, we can safely assume that poor movie performance can still be blamed on poor movies.

'Iron Man' Blasts Off [Box Office Mojo]

Comments

  • patrick Guest

    Iron Man was practically flawless as a super hero flick; its makers drop some pretty obvious sequel hints too... i'm thinking the next one should be equally great

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles