Is There A New Oddworld Game On The Way?

Could be. Speaking at Wilfrid Laurier University in Canada, Jeff Braun, co-founder of Maxis, announced that he's working with Oddworld Inhabitants on a new Oddworld title. Thing is, Oddworld Inhabitants cut out internal game development years ago, and CordWeekly, the university's paper reporting on his talk, didn't provide any further details on the specifics of the announcement. Are EA (or somebody else) taking over development of the series (they only published Stranger's Wrath)? Is this meant to tie-in with Oddworld's movie project, Citizen Siege? Who knows. And until we know more, Oddworld fans might want to keep their kickers untwisted.

Maxis co-founder speaks at Laurier [CordWeekly, via Gamasutra]