Itagaki's Opinion of GTA IV and Rockstar

Tecmo's Tomonobu Itagaki is a serious guy. Dead serious about things like his Ninja Gaiden games and things like anatomical physics. He's not messing around, folks! So when he looks at Grand Theft Auto IV, does he see serious business? Says Itagaki:

I think it [Grand Theft Auto IV]is made extremely well and is a fun game... People always use that as an example of violence in games. But I don't think there's anyone who takes their job as seriously as the guys who make that game. You only have to look at all the detail in there.

That's a pretty high compliment right there, Rockstar!

