It's MiWi v Vii In Battle For Chinese Wii Rip-Off Supremacy

Looks like the Vii's got some competition! This is the MiWi, by China's Eittek Electronics, and it's got the Vii beat in several key areas. Firstly, it's got a "W" in the name, just like the real Wii! Secondly, it comes not just with two controllers that look like Wii Remotes, but a bonus third controller that's equally familiar-looking. Finally - and perhaps most importantly - it also comes with a range of crummy "peripheral" add-ons like clip-on tennis racquets and golf clubs, to really round out that Wii-owning experience.

