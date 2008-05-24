Japan Can Buy Microsoft Points Over The Phone

Lazy sods! Japanese carrier NTT DoCoMo have announced that, starting May 26, their customers will be able to buy Microsoft Points over their mobile phone. You know how it is. It's late, you've had a few, you feel like playing Rez, then remember you don't have Rez. And credit card numbers are long, and entering them on a control pad is hard. This would help. It even supports the renewal/payment of your Gold subscription.

