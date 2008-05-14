Xbox Japan have an idea! Kicking off in June, they'll be running a program whereby the first 15,000 people who buy a console and one of a select number of games (eg Ninja Gaiden 2, FIFA Street or Guitar Hero III) will also get that lovely, mysterious box up there. What's in the box? A wired 360 controller, XBL headset (again, of the wired variety) and a very strange-looking, very cheap-looking "accessory stand" to hang them both on. Japanese consumers are asked to hurry before stocks run out, but with 15,000 on offer...yeah. Take your time.
Japan Gets A New 360 Bundle Thingamy
