Japan Gets *Another* Metal Gear Solid 4 PS3 Bundle

Yup. Another one. Well, another three, to be precise. Sony Japan have just announced that they'll be releasing a new PS3 bundle - The "Metal Gear Solid 4 Welcome Box" - to tie-in with the release of MGS4 next month. The bundle will be released on June 12, will retail for ¥49,800, and will include a 40GB PS3, Sixaxis, a vanilla copy of MGS4 and a DualShock 3. It'll be available in all three Japanese colours: black, white and silver (both controllers will be the same colour as the console), and will be offered for a limited time only. More pics, and the presser, after the jump.

Tokyo, May 2, 2008 - Sony Computer Entertainment Japan (SCEJ), a division of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc. (SCEI) responsible for business operations in Japan, today announced that it would release "PLAYSTATION®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS WELCOME BOX with DUALSHOCK®3"on June 12th, 2008, as a limited offer, at a recommended retail price of 49,800yen (including tax). It will become available concurrently with the release of the software title, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, from Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Konami).

"PLAYSTATION®3 METAL GEAR SOLID 4 GUNS OF THE PATRIOTS WELCOME BOX with DUALSHOCK®3" comprises 40GB model of the PLAYSTATION®3 (PS3®) computer entertainment system (CECHH00 Series), Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots for PS3 (You Got This From Kotaku), and a special bundled item of DUALSHOCK 3 wireless controller in addition to the SIXAXIS™ wireless controller that comes together with PS3. Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is scheduled to be released from Konami on June 12th, 2008, as the final chapter of the highly popular Metal Gear Solid franchise, which has sold more than 22 million units to date worldwide.

The PS3 system for this bundle pack will be available in three different colours of "Clear Black", "Ceramic White" and "Satin Silver", and users will be able to choose the colour of their preference.

With this offering, SCEJ will continue to further expand the PS3 platform and create a new world of computer entertainment with innovative and exciting new titles and an enhanced line-up of the PS3 systems.