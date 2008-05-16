Japanese Hardware Buyers Still Like That PSP

Super Sales Chart Thursday comes to a close with the weekly tally of Japanese hardware sales, courtesy of Media Create. The PSP continues to sit pretty atop the charts—it's a distant third in the United States—but the separation between it and the Wii continues to grow slimmer, week after week. Not much action for the week of May 5 to 11 over there, but based on the bottom half of the chart, we're betting Sony is glad it has the PSP on its side.

PSP - 89,884

Wii - 67,308

Nintendo DS - 51,228

PlayStation 3 - 8,054

PlayStation 2 - 7,464

Xbox 360 - 1,298