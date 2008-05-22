John Riccitiello Buys Up EA Stock

Stating that it's good for senior executives to invest in their own companies, Electronic Arts CEO John Riccitiello just picked up almost $US 1 million worth of EA's own common stock, a company spokesperson said today.

It's Riccitiello's second time ever buying EA stock, and this time he purchased 20,000 shares, at about $US 48.37 each. The move comes one day after EA extended its deadline to acquire Take-Two.