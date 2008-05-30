June To See Blue, Red DS & New Pokemon Games In Oz

Joy. Colours. I really love colours. I don't mind a bit of a play on the DS either, so colours plus Nintendo's handheld should equal fun. Yeah.
Good news then that the big N has announced that two new DS models - red/black and blue/black - will hit Australia on June 19. Also coming out on this date are Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time. Going by the press release, the games sound like your regular pokemon-themed titles - except with randomised dungeons. Nethack meets Pikachu? Perhaps.
Super bonus figure - 1.1 million DS handhelds have been sold in Australia since June 2006. That's a lot of neglected Nintendogs.
Become A Pokémon With Nintendo DS - Two New Pokémon games and two new colours for Nintendo DS -
Australia, 30 May, 2008 -
Nintendo announces two new Pokémon® games for Nintendo DS®, Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Pokémon® Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness, as well as two new Nintendo DS colours Blue/Black and Red/Black - all available 19 June 2008.
For more than a decade, Pokémon fans have caught, trained and battled Pokémon, now fans will have the chance to experience life from a Pokémon's point of view with Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness.
Both games feature randomly generated dungeons that make every mission unique, so new and returning players are sure to find an endless array of game play possibilities. In this new pair of Pokémon adventures, players are transported to a secluded land inhabited only by Pokémon. After taking a personality test that determines which Pokémon best represents their personality, players will begin their adventure and explore the land as an actual Pokémon! Throughout the journey, players must discover why they have been turned into a Pokémon, all the while trying to stop a Pokémon who is determined to stop time and plunge the world into darkness.
With more than 490 Pokémon appearing over both games, players are sure to find their favourite Pokémon. Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness are exclusively available for Nintendo DS.
Also new to Nintendo DS 19 June are two new colours - Blue/Black and Red/Black - for a limited time only.
Joining Polar White, Black, Ice Blue, and Pink, Blue/Black and Red/Black adds two cool new colour options to the Nintendo DS range. Nintendo DS' slick look, innovative touch screen, Nintendo® Wi-Fi Connection, PictoChat™ software and voice recognition features have reinvented the way people think about video games.
Nintendo DS has sold more than 1.1 million units* in Australia since its launch in June 2006, and is home to unique games including Animal Crossing™, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass®, New Super Mario Bros.™ and also the Touch! Generations range which includes Brain Training™, More Brain Training™, Sight Training™, Tetris® DS, Clubhouse Games™, and nintendogs™. Touch! Generations games are easy to play and fun for anyone.
For more information please visit: www.touchgenerations.com www.PokemonMysteryDungeon.com www.nintendo.com.au
I used to work at a place that sold the red and black DS lite... Sorry, the red and black iQue DS. It had patterns on it though, of some chinese dragon thing.
It looked great, but I always thought the difference between the lid and base looked out of place. I always thought they needed something between them... I don't know how they'd decorate hinges, but if they did it'd look great.
They said there were only 500 of them made. I don't know if that was true, but it was the first one I'd seen, and it was nice. $250 it was.
I forgot what my point was... oh yeah. The lid looks weird.