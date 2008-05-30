June To See Blue, Red DS & New Pokemon Games In Oz

Joy. Colours. I really love colours. I don't mind a bit of a play on the DS either, so colours plus Nintendo's handheld should equal fun. Yeah.

Good news then that the big N has announced that two new DS models - red/black and blue/black - will hit Australia on June 19. Also coming out on this date are Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Darkness and Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time. Going by the press release, the games sound like your regular pokemon-themed titles - except with randomised dungeons. Nethack meets Pikachu? Perhaps.

Super bonus figure - 1.1 million DS handhelds have been sold in Australia since June 2006. That's a lot of neglected Nintendogs.

Press release after the jump.