Just Spend £50 And Sing On A USB Mic

Rock Band's late coming to Europe. And not just late. Late and expensive. Harmonix have tried explaining away the hefty price-tag before, but to no avail. Now they're trying again. Any luck this time around? You be the judge. Harmonix's Rob Kay:

We wanted to give people a choice, though. Splash £50 on the game and use any USB microphone to sing.

Oh, like SingStar? In Europe, where SingStar's only the biggest thing since some wall came down? Better luck next time, guys. Third time's a charm, you know?

Rock Band dev defends price (again) [CVG]

