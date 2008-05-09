Kid Icarus Wii May Look Like This (But We Hope Not)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Gaming site Kombo got themselves a nice exclusive today in the form of purported concept art from Factor 5, artwork that was reportedly used in a pitch to Nintendo for a potential Kid Icarus game for the Wii. According to Kombo, the Lair and Rogue Squadron developer is actively pursuing a Wii entry in the series—a long touted rumor—but that Nintendo hasn't officially committed to the project. The above image is just one of many pieces of artwork said to be from a new-gen Kid Icarus game and there are many proposed looks. One things for sure—each and every design will make you feel like your feeling too close to the sun, eyes first.

Exclusive: "Kid" Icarus Wii Concept Artwork Revealed [Kombo]

