The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Killzone 2 Pushed Back For Scheduling Reasons

For those who missed it, Killzone 2 has been pushed back to February 2009. Why the delay? Well, SCEA's Ron Eagle would like you to know it's got nothing to do with any problems or anything going wrong or anything the Killzone 2 dev team may or may not be behind on. No, according to Eagle, that delay's simply down to Sony's holiday release schedule being full-up on shooters:

To be clear, there is nothing wrong or causing a delay to the development of the title. We (SECA) had to look at the fall calendar with SOCOM, LittleBigPlanet, MotorStorm: Pacific Rift, Resistance 2, plus some PSN titles and make a decision where each game should come out. Killzone 2 was moved to Feb 2009 to make sure we didn't have three shooters in the marketplace competing for retail dollars during the same holiday season.

In other words, Resistance, with a big-seller already out on PS3, gets top billing. Makes sense!

SCEA Judges Day: Killzone 2 interview [PlayStation.Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles