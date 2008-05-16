Koji Igarashi, Castlevania Game Maker, Indy Jones Lover

Here's a shocker: Konami Castlevania dude Koji Igarashi wears a cowboy hat, carries a whip and *here it comes* likes Indiana Jones. Bet you didn't see that one coming! When asked if he was excited about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, IGA replied:

Ooooooh!

Eyebrow raising followed. Wonder if he's gonna bring his whip to the movie theatre. (Can you bring whips to a movie theater?)

