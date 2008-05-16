Koji Igarashi, Castlevania Game Maker, Indy Jones Lover

Here's a shocker: Konami Castlevania dude Koji Igarashi wears a cowboy hat, carries a whip and *here it comes* likes Indiana Jones. Bet you didn't see that one coming! When asked if he was excited about Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, IGA replied:
Ooooooh!
Eyebrow raising followed. Wonder if he's gonna bring his whip to the movie theatre. (Can you bring whips to a movie theater?)
Igarashi Excited [Multiplayer]
Game Castlevania symphony of the night was created about 12 years ago and it has been becoming one of the most interesting games. Up til now, many gamers still has been conquering this game. However, they have a problem with a big secret in this game. I would like to ask KOJI IGARASHI about it.
Here are two pictures: http://i215.photobucket.com/albums/cc109/bboy_action_t/Castel%20Vania%20STON%20PS1/face.gif
http://i215.photobucket.com/albums/cc109/bboy_action_t/Castel%20Vania%20STON%20PS1/face2.gif
These are the places where someone could get into and many people couldn't do that.
So, what is the item we must use to get into these places?
We are conquering this game, so your reply is very helpful and meaningful for us.
Thank you so much!