Kojima Ready For New Things, Thinks Lucas Is A Genius

Just like with the Star Wars, Metal Gear Solid 4 ties up lose ends and explains things you are dying to know. But did MGS creator plan it that way? Heck no! He's just making this up as he's going along, flying by the seat of his Burberry pants. Says Kojima:

Yes, it wraps up all the stories of the past MGS games. I'm not a genius like George Lucas, I didn't have this story planned out. I always tried to finish the story in each game. But by some miracle in MGS4 I was able to resolve the mysteries left behind in past games and resolve the side stories from past games.

Lucas, a genius? We're guessing Kojima smartly chose to sit the Star Wars prequels out.

But now that the franchise is all tied up, does that mean no more Metal Gear Solid? Ditto for heck no! As we've previously posted, Kojima is already started the MGS5 gestation. He clarifies his role in any upcoming MGS projects:

MGS will always be around. I feel a responsibility to continue this series as long as users demand it. But it doesn't mean I'm going to sit in completely. I'll probably take a different role in the next game. Maybe I'll sit in as producer and let the young staff take control of the new series. I really want to go on to new things.

That's good to hear. Don't want to pigeonhole yourself.

