Kojima Up For Some Giant Space Robots

Now that Metal Gear Solid 4 is in the can, what's next for Hideo Kojima? That's that rumoured Snatcher remake with No More Heroes creator Suda51. Anything else? Says Kojima:

I would like to say that Zone of the Enders is quite near the priority list... [after MGS4]it might be good to change to outer space or robots or things like that for a change.

Really, who doesn't like giant robots fighting? ZOE 3 anyone?
