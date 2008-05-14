Kojima: Western Devs "Have Surpassed Us"

Once was a day that if you were playing a top-shelf console game - one that really pushed at the boundaries of the medium - it was probably made in Japan. These days, though? Hey, it still happens, especially if that game's made by Nintendo or Capcom, but for the most part - at least for the Western market - homegrown games have begun to outpace Japanese ones, especially on the technical side of things. It's a point I agree with, but I didn't make it. Hideo Kojima did:

Unfortunately, overseas game production companies, which are well-funded and extremely skilled, have surpassed us by a couple of steps...It was once said that Japan molded the world's video game [industry] , but that's becoming a thing of the past. Sad as it may be, it's the truth.

Don't be so glum, Hideo! Sure, many of Japan's devs seem to be falling behind on things like graphics tech, but all the funds in the world can't buy you good ideas.

