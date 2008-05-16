Seems like everyone is jumping on the music rhythm game bandwagon these days and seeing as Konami was somewhat instrumental in starting the whole genre it makes sense that the would come out with their own answer to Guitar Hero and Rock Band. That answer is Rock Revolution. Rock Revolution is mainly centered around the drumming although there will be guitar and bass available as well. There were no guitars in evidence but they were keen to show off their drum kit which features a total of six drum pads and a pedal. They also made sure to show us how quiet the pads themselves were so we could avoid the problem of "annoying family and neighbours with the constant tapping. I'm sure I have NO idea what they were referring to with that...
Konami Announces "Rock Revolution"
Comments
So you've never heard of Guitar Freaks and Drummania - the KONAMI games that came out 10 years ago - the precursors to GH and Rock Band. Why would KONAMI need to answer those games when those games are an answer to the KONAMI originals? Typical terrible gaming journalism tha doesnt look beyond the US
