Konami Gamer's Night '08

Konami hosted their Gamer's Night last evening in San Francisco, hot on the heels of Sega's Gamer's Morning and Ubisoft's Gamer's Afternoon. It had already been a long day by the time I arrived and my brain was already ful of tons of other games. This didn't stop Konami from making quite an impression with a few key announcements. Be sure to check back shortly for all the news including an MGS 4 secret weapon, a new Castlevania game for the DS, my Silent Hill V hands on, the Rock Revolution announcement and more!