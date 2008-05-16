Konami Gamer's Night '08

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Konami hosted their Gamer's Night last evening in San Francisco, hot on the heels of Sega's Gamer's Morning and Ubisoft's Gamer's Afternoon. It had already been a long day by the time I arrived and my brain was already ful of tons of other games. This didn't stop Konami from making quite an impression with a few key announcements. Be sure to check back shortly for all the news including an MGS 4 secret weapon, a new Castlevania game for the DS, my Silent Hill V hands on, the Rock Revolution announcement and more!

