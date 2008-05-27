Korea Getting That "Very, Very" Limited Edition MGS4 Pack, Too!

Koreans! That Special Limited Edition Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle? That's coming your way. The premium pack includes the 40GB, a DualShock 3, Metal Gear Solid 4 special edition and a special Blu-ray movie. This bundle sold out in Japan and was also offered in America for pre-order. While the number of bundles hasn't been confirmed, Kojima Productions associate producer Ryan Payton said, "We're not kidding around when we say 'limited edition'." Guess they had enough for Korea!
Thanks, Chris for the tip!
Koreans! That Special Limited Edition Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle? That's coming your way. The premium pack includes the 40GB, a DualShock 3, Metal Gear Solid 4 special edition and a special Blu-ray movie. This bundle sold out in Japan and was also offered in America for pre-order. While the number of bundles hasn't been confirmed, Kojima Productions associate producer Ryan Payton said, "We're not kidding around when we say 'limited edition'." Guess they had enough for Korea!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink