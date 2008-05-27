Korea Getting That "Very, Very" Limited Edition MGS4 Pack, Too!

Koreans! That Special Limited Edition Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle? That's coming your way. The premium pack includes the 40GB, a DualShock 3, Metal Gear Solid 4 special edition and a special Blu-ray movie. This bundle sold out in Japan and was also offered in America for pre-order. While the number of bundles hasn't been confirmed, Kojima Productions associate producer Ryan Payton said, "We're not kidding around when we say 'limited edition'." Guess they had enough for Korea!

