Kotick Debuts Guitar Hero World Tour

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick showed Guitar Hero World Tour this morning at the Wall Street Journal's All Things Digital conference, marking the game's debut and rocking out with the Journal's Walt Mossberg. Looks like folks at the event had a fun time with the full set!

And, bonus - following the jump, a new video showing off the upcoming game's drum set. If you can't play Guitar Hero on a stage with Activision's CEO, watching this is probably the best you can do right now.

D6 Highlights [All Things Digital]