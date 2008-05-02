The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kung Fu Panda Demo On Xbox Live

Today marks the 25th 35th (oops) anniversary of me popping out of my mother's uterus, and to celebrate, Activision has released a playable demo of the game of the movie Kung Fu Panda for me to play! The 810MB demo features the Jack Black-voiced panda Po taking on the evil forces of the snow leopard Tai Lung. According to Larry Hryb's website, the demo is only available in the US and Canada currently, with other regions getting it closer to the film's release. Kung Fu Panda is due out in theatres in early June in the states, so either they are supremely confident about the quality of the title or figure kids might need something else to play in between bouts of jacking cars and stabbing hookers. Thanks Activision!

Demo: Kung Fu Panda [Xbox Live's Major Nelson]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles