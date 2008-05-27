The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Large Gundam Wishes Japanese Runner Good Luck

Nothing says support your Japanese Olympic marathon runner like a giant robot! In Ise, Mie Prefecture, a 13-foot tall Gundam statue holding a banner that well-wishes Ise's own Mizuki Noguchi, the 2004 Olympic Marathon champ. Erected at the Takayanagi shopping centre in Ise, the Gundam encourages Noguchi to repeat her 2004 win this summer in Beijing. Nothing like some Olympic non-sequitur what-the-fuck!

Gundam Supporter [Mainichi]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles