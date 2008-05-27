Large Gundam Wishes Japanese Runner Good Luck

Nothing says support your Japanese Olympic marathon runner like a giant robot! In Ise, Mie Prefecture, a 13-foot tall Gundam statue holding a banner that well-wishes Ise's own Mizuki Noguchi, the 2004 Olympic Marathon champ. Erected at the Takayanagi shopping centre in Ise, the Gundam encourages Noguchi to repeat her 2004 win this summer in Beijing. Nothing like some Olympic non-sequitur what-the-fuck!
