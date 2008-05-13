Late Late Show Rants Rationally On GTA IV



Okay, Craig Ferguson, you've made me a fan. Your recent monologue on the hubbub surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto IV—despite it being clear you've not played the thing—is a thing of beauty. Five minutes of material, all based on various GTA IV topics? This is gold, pure gold.

The host of the Late Late Show does more than just make out of touch Pac-Man jokes. He riffs on recent political pandering, the dangers of letting our children get their hands on violent games and tosses in some googly-eyed looks that are just hilarious. Bonus GTA mention after the jump.

Yeah, the second bit takes home the bronze, but we can't fault Craig for trying.