The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Late Late Show Rants Rationally On GTA IV


Okay, Craig Ferguson, you've made me a fan. Your recent monologue on the hubbub surrounding the release of Grand Theft Auto IV—despite it being clear you've not played the thing—is a thing of beauty. Five minutes of material, all based on various GTA IV topics? This is gold, pure gold.

The host of the Late Late Show does more than just make out of touch Pac-Man jokes. He riffs on recent political pandering, the dangers of letting our children get their hands on violent games and tosses in some googly-eyed looks that are just hilarious. Bonus GTA mention after the jump.

Yeah, the second bit takes home the bronze, but we can't fault Craig for trying.

Comments

  • jenna Guest

    hey im from australia and am absolutely and utterly besotted with craig ferguson! i think we should start a petition here to air his show...i'm sick of having to watch him on youtube.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles