The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Leaving Microsoft Broke Peter Moore's Heart

Sure, EA was closer to Peter Moore's family than Redmond was. And San Francisco's a nice city. Very hospitable. But did that make leaving Microsoft behind to join EA Sports easy? No. Indeed, Moore says the decision to quit "broke my heart", which is a little more emotional, and a little less predictable, than I was expecting. Chin up, Pete! Like you said, Y'now, things break!

EA Sports' Peter Moore [Gamesindustry.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles