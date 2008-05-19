Leaving Microsoft Broke Peter Moore's Heart

Sure, EA was closer to Peter Moore's family than Redmond was. And San Francisco's a nice city. Very hospitable. But did that make leaving Microsoft behind to join EA Sports easy? No. Indeed, Moore says the decision to quit "broke my heart", which is a little more emotional, and a little less predictable, than I was expecting. Chin up, Pete! Like you said, Y'now, things break!

