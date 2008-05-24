Left 4 Dead Out In November

Chatting with Shacknews, Valve's Doug Lombardi has given a release date/timeframe for upcoming co-op zombie shooter, Left 4 Dead. Stating the need to give the game the highest level of polish they can reasonably manage - much like they did with Half-Life 2, which was fine-tuned over a 6-7 month period after it was "done" - Lombardi says Left 4 Dead will be out sometime in November.
Valve Interview Part 2: Left 4 Dead Demo Potential, the Evolution of Steam, and More [Shacknews]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink