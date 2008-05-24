Left 4 Dead Out In November

Chatting with Shacknews, Valve's Doug Lombardi has given a release date/timeframe for upcoming co-op zombie shooter, Left 4 Dead. Stating the need to give the game the highest level of polish they can reasonably manage - much like they did with Half-Life 2, which was fine-tuned over a 6-7 month period after it was "done" - Lombardi says Left 4 Dead will be out sometime in November.

Valve Interview Part 2: Left 4 Dead Demo Potential, the Evolution of Steam, and More [Shacknews]