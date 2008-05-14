The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Lego Indiana Jones PC Demo Released

PC gamers eager to get an early taste of Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures now have their chance! LucasArts has released the playable demo for the title, which spans Indy's first three movie adventures and features what seems like more characters than actually appeared in all three films combined. The demo is now available on the Games For Windows website, weighing in at a modest 464 megs, which means that at my current crappy internet speeds I shall be able to tell you how it is sometime next week. Switching to cable was such a brilliant idea.

