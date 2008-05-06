LEGO Universe's Story and Economy Unveiled

In the latest LEGO Universe update the Colorado-based developers spill the beans on the upcoming LEGO massively multiplayer online game's economy and storyline.
LEGO Universe design director Brian Booker says that the game will have an "overarching epic storyline about the origins of LEGO Universe and the minifigs that inhabit it."
I can't tell everything about the game just yet, but maybe I can give you some hints... Aside from just playing games or trading and socialising, the story allows minifigs to team up—and that's when the real adventuring begins. If the teams of little LEGO people are successful in their endeavours, they'll uncover new zones where they can have new and different experiences...
Booker also walks us through the games economy which isn't, it turns out, based on studs.
Turns out that LEGO's are going to be toting around... plastic to buy things.
Essentially, new minifigs enter LEGO Universe with nothing: no money, no bricks, no stuff. Then they go through the world completing challenges, defeating enemies, gathering goods, discovering treasures and unlocking secrets. Along the way, the minifigs find bricks and collect a highly valuable currency— plastic.
Using plastic, you can buy and sell goods to do things like customise your minifig; all the shops and vendors in LEGO Universe take plastic!
Since LEGO bricks are actually made of plastic, your minifig can also use it to create the bricks they need for their models or pets. But you could also trade with other minifigs for the bricks you need —so you can conserve your currency by cooperating!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink