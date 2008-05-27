Let Me Show You The Dragon Balls

The entries are starting to pour in! That's right, we've kicked off our make-Dragon-Balls-win-Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit. Reader iRockTheVote send the above image, writing:
Sorry for the bad quality all I had was a camera phone.
No. Sweat. Dude. Now that we got the inevitable egg entry out of the way, let's get the other inevitable entry out of the way. Reader NMN writes: "This Joke is as old as the dragonball series, and this is the perfect moment to use it. I know there is no chance to win this, but i want to share this with all gamers all over the world. Enter at your own risk......."
Yep. He went there. Contest ends later next month so keep those entries a-comin'. Details here. Remember, you too can win INTERNET FAME.
