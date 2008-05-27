The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Let Me Show You The Dragon Balls

The entries are starting to pour in! That's right, we've kicked off our make-Dragon-Balls-win-Dragon Ball Z Burst Limit. Reader iRockTheVote send the above image, writing:

Sorry for the bad quality all I had was a camera phone.

No. Sweat. Dude. Now that we got the inevitable egg entry out of the way, let's get the other inevitable entry out of the way. Reader NMN writes: "This Joke is as old as the dragonball series, and this is the perfect moment to use it. I know there is no chance to win this, but i want to share this with all gamers all over the world. Enter at your own risk......."

Yep. He went there. Contest ends later next month so keep those entries a-comin'. Details here. Remember, you too can win INTERNET FAME.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles