Let's Blame Nintendo!

Nintendo's doing great! Making tons of money — just look at it go, go, go. What does that mean for its competitors? It means things are hard and not easy. Publisher THQ had a disappointing year with its Disney movie games. According to company CEO Brian Farrell :

The kids' market was extremely competitive during fiscal '08. In fact, it was the most crowded market for video games for kids in recent memory. With a tough Pixar comparison to Cars [Ratatouille]and new competition from Nintendo's first-party titles — as well as new music games — our traditionally strong kids' business did not meet expectations.

Wait, back up. Since when is Nintendo "new competition"? Like, since 1985?! Our advice: Stop passing the buck.

Nintendo Making Life Hard [casualgaming via GamesRadar][Pic]