Let's Blame Nintendo!

Nintendo's doing great! Making tons of money — just look at it go, go, go. What does that mean for its competitors? It means things are hard and not easy. Publisher THQ had a disappointing year with its Disney movie games. According to company CEO Brian Farrell :
The kids' market was extremely competitive during fiscal '08. In fact, it was the most crowded market for video games for kids in recent memory. With a tough Pixar comparison to Cars [Ratatouille]and new competition from Nintendo's first-party titles — as well as new music games — our traditionally strong kids' business did not meet expectations.
Wait, back up. Since when is Nintendo "new competition"? Like, since 1985?! Our advice: Stop passing the buck.
Nintendo Making Life Hard [casualgaming via GamesRadar][Pic]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink