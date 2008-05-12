Lights Out

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Work From Home, Earn Cash
Surprisingly busy day for a Monday, typically a more "relaxed" day. I'm knackered. Tomorrow will be busy, too.
What you missed last night
Kojima is humble.
Viva Pinata 2 screens
Miyamoto says American better at making unique products
First official Dragonball movie promo
