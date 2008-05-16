Limited Edition MGS4 "Gun Metal Gray" PS3 Is A Konami.com Exclusive

Konami announced today that the "gun metal gray" special edition PlayStation 3—described as being "very, very limited" when confirmed for a stateside release—bundled with Metal Gear Solid 4 and a DualShock 3 controller will only be available for purchase from Konami's web site. Priced at $US 599.99, it will sport 40GB worth of hard drive space in addition to it's unique, flat finish.

Don't confuse it with the regular MGS4 PS3 bundle, which will ring up at $US 499.99 and comes with an 80GB hard drive. Yes, you're paying $US 100 for grey pride.

Pre-orders open May 19 at Konami.com. Considering how swimmingly the Metal Gear Online beta sign up process went, we'd suggest having more than one computer at the ready for what may be frantic pre-ordering action.

