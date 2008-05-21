Look! Up On The Official MK vs. DC Site! It's Superman!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We've already had a peek at Mortal Kombat Vs. DC Universe's versions of Sub-Zero, Batman and Scorpion, but today we get our first shot of Superman in his latest video game incarnation, set against a ruined Metropolis. Kal-El may look a bit out of place against the devastation, but this is a game built on the foundation of things not making any sense. The official site has a batch of new artwork, including Superman and Scorpion in super high resolution, plus a look at a hellish stage. It's notable for having a giant flaming skull with a smaller flaming skull attached to it. That's metal.

MK vs. DC Universe Official Site

